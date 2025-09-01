Pedestrian Killed

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is actively searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run early Sunday that claimed the life of a 62-year-old woman.

Police say they were first contacted just after 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 31 for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car on North DuPont Highway. Upon arrival, police found and identified 62-year-old Barbara Benson as the victim. Sadly, Benson died at the scene.

Officers then learned a car had struck Benson and drove off without stopping at about 2:20 a.m., nearly half-and-hour before authorities had been notified, according to authorities. The ensuing investigation reportedly revealed a black Toyota Avalon was driving south in the right lane of North DuPont Highway when it hit Benson.

Investigators say they have identified the suspect as Aaliyah Graves, 24, of Chestertown, Md. While the Toyota has been located in Worton, Md., Graves’ location is unknown and warrants have been filed for her arrest. 

The Dover Police Department asks anyone with information on Graves’ whereabouts to contact them at 302-736-7111.

 

