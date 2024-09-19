MILLSBORO, DE - Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects in a gas station armed robbery in Millsboro Wednesday.
Investigators say they were called to Uncle Willie’s on John J. Williams Highway on September 18th just before 6:30 p.m. on reports of a robbery. Two unknown men entered the store and approached the cashier with a gun, according to police. The suspects then reportedly demanded money and tobacco products before fleeing with the cash.
Police say the suspects are described as white males in dark-colored clothing. Surveillance footage is not yet available.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact police at 302-752-3855.