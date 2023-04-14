SALISBURY, Md. - People in Salisbury are asked to lock their car doors after several vehicles have been broken into in the area.
Maryland Police say car break-ins are one of the easiest crimes to prevent with increased awareness and a change in habits.
The Cit of Salisbury shared these tips:
• Keep the interior of your car clean. Never leave valuables, including bags, purses, wallets, briefcases, laptops, cell phones, loose change, or anything that may appear valuable to a thief in plain view.
• Don’t leave your vehicle unattended (especially while running) for long periods of time.
• Before leaving your car, always remove the keys, roll up the windows, lock the doors, and set the alarm (if you have one).
• Improve visibility where your car is parked. Choose a well-lit, open space, and avoid parking near anything that limits visibility like dumpsters, large vans or trucks, or wooded areas.