REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Poodle Beach may not be the hound haven that some people believe it is.
Several neighbors and beachgoers have complained that people often disregard the city laws requiring dog-owners to keep their dogs leashed at all times and to clean up after them. Dogs are only allowed on the beach October 1st through April 30th.
The beach has historically been known as a staple in the LGBTQ community for more than 70 years. The city is planning to recognize the beach's history with a marker. However, some people say its historic significance in jeopardy now that dogs have taken over.
"I know people love their dogs , I just am afraid of people that don't clean up after their dogs," says Richard Polniak, who lives near Poodle Beach and visits every somewhere. "That's kind of a big deal. I mean I think patrolling is a little invasive, I just wish people would be a little bit more considerate and make it more of a, kind of a community thing. You know, just have respect for the community."
Dog-owners, like Lori Oakley who often walks her dog in the area, says its a matter of people thinking of each other.
"If everyone were considerate and mindful of their dogs, keeping them on a leash and then picking up after them when they go to the bathroom, I think it'd be great if we could have it dog friendly," says Oakley.
City commissioner Jay Lagree agrees that the amount of dog-owners disregarding the laws have gotten out of hand.
"We've had letters from residents who say, 'Don't let the dogs go off lead because I have my swimming gear and my bags out there', and it's just a mess," says Lagree. "All we need to do is have officers down here to enforce it, and that hasn't happened. That's a real problem because we're being known far and wide as Poodle Beach, Prospect Street, dogs run far and loose."
Lagree says city officials will continue discussing guidelines for dogs on Poodle Beach and will consider other areas in Rehoboth Beach, like Deauville Beach, to be designated for canines.