SALISBURY, MD- A portion of Isabella Street in Salisbury is set to close for roadwork.
City officials say a 75-foot section of the westbound lane of Isabella Street, between Mill and Lake Streets, closed on Monday, September 16th, for road repairs.
The closure could last into next week, according to the city.
They say the section is blocked off by cones and the road is still open to two-way traffic. However, drivers are asked to use caution when headed westbound and yield to oncoming traffic in the eastbound lane.