LEWES, DE- A portion of Angola Road in Lewes is set to close for several months for improvements.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says phase one of the Robinsonville and Angola Road Intersection Improvements Project will be finished on Monday, August 26th. DelDOT says Robinsonville Road will also reopen.
They say Angola Road between Route 24 and Cottage Court is set to close starting on Tuesday, September 3rd through the end of the year, for phase two of intersection realignment and improvements.
A detour will be in place during the work:
- Drivers wanting to go West on Angola Road will go North on Camp Arrowhead Road, turn left onto SR 24, and go back to Angola Road.
- Drivers wanting to go East on Angola Road will go North on SR 24, turn right on Camp Arrowhead Road, and go back to Angola Road.