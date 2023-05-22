WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Road work is expected to begin on Route 313 in Wicomico County on Monday.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says they will start a paving project on MD 313 between US 50 and Cooper Mill Road in Wicomico County. The project is expected to be finished by the end of June, weather permitting.
Work will be be done from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with single-lane closures and a flagging operation in place. Contractor Allan Myers MD Inc. will perform the work. Cones and arrow boards will help guide motorists safely through the work zone. Hot asphalt may require up to two hours to cool before drivers and pedestrians can safely cross the new road surface.
The State Highway Administration understands roadwork can be an inconvenience for some motorists, but is necessary to maintain a safe and reliable transportation system. Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes and slow down in work zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.