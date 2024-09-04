INDIAN RIVER INLET, DE - Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced the closure of parts of the North Indian River Inlet Beach due to safety concerns.
According to DNREC, debris and exposed parts of the bridge have created hazardous conditions. Heavy equipment is expected in the area for the next several months, DNREC officials say, further necessitating the closure.
“We kindly ask that you respect the closures and keep clear of these sections for now,” DNREC said in a social media post Wednesday, September 4th. “Your safety is our priority, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”
The announcement comes on the heels of multiple dune breaches at the Indian River Inlet along Route 1 over the summer, with Delaware lawmakers seeking a long-term solution to reinforce the shoreline and address erosion.