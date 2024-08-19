SUSSEX COUNTY, DE. - The second dune breach at the Indian River Inlet this year happened over the weekend.
Crews from DelDOT and DNREC began working on repairs for the breach this morning. DNREC officials told WBOC that they're working to identify the dune's weak spots.
One lane of northbound traffic just before and after the Indian River Inlet Bridge was closed to accommodate the construction.
With that traffic rolling up North into Dewey Beach, local Montana Jones says she's worried how it might affect the ice cream shop she works at.
"I feel like a lot of people are coming from like last days of summer, family vacations, things like that. I hope it doesn't affect our business tonight," Jones said.
Jones said her commute was not affected; unlike Lulu Trone's, who lives in Ocean View and crosses the bridge to work in Dewey.
"I was supposed to be here by 9:45, I didn't get here until 11, um, so I had to open late, which definitely takes a toll on the business," Trone said.
DNREC officials say they've begun placing hardened rock and more sand on the dune's weak spots.
The agency told WBOC that they and DelDOT decided upon using a hardened shoreline remedy, something DNREC does not typically do, after realizing the urgency of the situation.
DNREC says their work will take some time to try and stop this from happening again.
Trone said she hopes a solution is found.
"Just somehow to prepare for the future and make sure that us who live on the other side of the bridge but maybe work on this side or are here on this side, can get home at a reasonable time and safely," Trone said.
DNREC officials did not give WBOC a timeframe, but said that their and DelDOT's crews will be out at the site for the near future.
The agency said they will continue to be moving rock and sand, and that beachgoers should consider the area an active construction zone.