MILTON, DE - A fatal car crash involving a paramedic SUV is under investigation in Sussex County.
The incident happened on Friday afternoon, June 6, around 4:30pm at the intersection of Route 16 and Mulberry Street in Milton. Delaware State Police say a Ford Bronco was driving north on Mulberry Street towards Milton-Ellendale Highway (Route 16) at the same time a fully-marked Sussex County EMS Suburban was headed west on Route 16 towards the intersection.
The EMS vehicle was responding to an emergency and had emergency equipment activated, according to authorities.
Police say the Bronco passed the stop sign at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Route 16 into the path of the EMS vehicle. The Suburban then struck the passenger side of the Bronco, sending the car spinning into a tree, according to police.
The 74-year-old Ellendale woman driving the Bronco was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive her injuries. Her name is currently being withheld.
The driver of the Suburban, a Sussex County Paramedic, was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses at the scene said that traffic was briefly backed up in both directions. The Milton Police Department posted to their official Facebook around 7:00 p.m., urging motorists around Milton-Ellendale Highway and Mulberry Street to use caution as units were still on the scene.
Delaware State Police are investigating this fatal crash and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-703-3266.