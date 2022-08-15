PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man wanted in connection with the recent shooting death of a toddler has turned himself in to law enforcement. Portsmouth police said Monday that Al Demond McNeil was in the custody of the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office. Police had previously announced charges against McNeil, including second-degree murder. The child was shot Wednesday inside a home and died Saturday. Police haven't released details about what preceded the shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear whether McNeil had an attorney to speak on his behalf.