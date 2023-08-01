LAUREL, DE -- The Town of Laurel will host a public hearing on the purchase of surveillance cameras that would be installed around the town. The meeting will be held August 21st.
The Town of Laurel will file an application with the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development for financial assistance with the purchase.
There is no official locations for the proposed cameras, but town officials tell us they will be in high traffic areas -- including near parks and playgrounds.
Town of Laurel Councilwoman Cheryl Martin says she is in full support of the proposed plan. Martin says she wants families to feel safer and to give the police a new resource.
“It’s reassuring if you’re out late and you’re in a public place, at least there is security there. And It’ll make the job easier for police officers, most of the time the people committing crimes are repeat offenders.”
Officials for Laurel Police Department tell us it would be a major asset to preventing crime.
The meeting will start at 7:00 PM at Laurel Town Hall in the Mayor & Council Chambers on the 21st.