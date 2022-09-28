OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The threat of heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian has some people scrambling to sell their tickets to Oceans Calling. The festival is just a few days away, and will go from Friday, September 30th through Sunday, October 2nd.
On Wednesday, September 38th, crews were hard at work at the inlet in Ocean City, making sure the venue is ready for the 40,000 ticket holders. Some of those 40,000 are trying to sell their tickets at the last minute.
A quick look on social media will show several posts saying things like 'selling 4 general 3-day admission tickets to the Oceans Calling Festival'. However, there are some people, like Theresa Dawn, who are trying to buy tickets.
"I'm hoping we can find a ticket, I know it's a little last minute," said Dawn.
Dawn wants to buy a ticket for her assistant, Ren Saunders. Saunders says the rain doesn't scare them at all.
"No way we've experienced rain at many, many things that we've done, so it's not a bother, not a problem type thing," said Saunders. "I'll still have fun in the rain, if anything it makes it more fun when it rains."
Dawn echoes that belief.
"We’re used to the rain it’s no big deal, and we know that can make it even more fun so that’s where we are on it, we’re hoping we can get tickets," said Dawn.
On the Oceans Calling Facebook page, there is a recent post that says safety is their main priority, and that they will be watching the weather. As of right now though, the festival will continue as planned.