Preparations made on Delmarva ahead of storm

Communities across Delmarva are staying alert as heavy rain and strong winds move through the region. That includes Dorchester County, where officials and neighbors took steps to secure property and stay safe.
In the town of Secretary, Mayor Susan Dukes says crews have been making sure equipment and town property are secure.
“Our employees have been notified to batten down the hatches and all of our equipment and all the properties in town,” Dukes said.
She added that while storms are common, neighbors may be facing stronger winds than usual.
“I think most people around here are kind of used to storms,” Dukes told WBOC. “They're not used to one that they're forecasting like this. I think the biggest issue is going to be the wind.”
Neighbors are also taking precautions. Maurice Lively of Bridgeville, Delaware, says he ensured items around his home were secure.
“I went back out about quarter of nine last night to start to make sure that things didn't blow and things were secure,” Lively said. “So, yes, I've made some preparations.”
Meanwhile, Kendra McClain of Cambridge says she relies on alerts and past experience to stay safe during storms.
“We're used to the high winds around here, it blows all the time,” McClain said. “As far as the rain, it's better than the ice we've had last the whole month of January.”
For many on the Midshore, it’s a mix of caution and perspective as the storm moves through.
Additionally, Hurlock’s Volunteer Fire Company said they, along with surrounding agencies, are ready to respond to emergencies. They are encouraging people to follow their social media for the latest updates and safety information.