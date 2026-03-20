Prescribed burn planned at Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - A prescribed burn has been announced for Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge to help with forest management.
Officials at the refuge say the burn is scheduled for the week of March 22, in the vicinity of the Black Duck Pool and portions of Swan Cove Pool impoundments.
The burn area is located between the Herbert Bateman Education and Administrative Center and Beach Road, extending east to just beyond the Black Duck Bike Trail and south of the Wildlife Loop.
Officials say a wildlife firefighter crew will conduct the burn covering approximately 270 acres of upland and wetland habitat. The burn is anticipated to be completed in a single day.
The refuge says the burn is intended to benefit upland birds and other forest species, while also targeting the removal of standing dead stalks of Phragmites australis, an invasive plant species.
Following a burn, newly open and sunlit ground creates conditions that encourage native vegetation to take hold. Native plants provide higher quality food sources for migratory birds and grazing animals, contributing to long-term ecosystem health.
Smoke from the burn may be visible in and around the Chincoteague area, so drivers are advised to be cautious if there is reduced visibility.