SUSSEX & KENT CO., DE - The Coastal Delaware National Wildlife Refuge Complex, in partnership with local and state agencies, announced that they will continue prescribed burning programs at the Bombay Hook and Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuges.
The Coastal Delaware National Wildlife Refuge Complex is partnering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Zone Fire Staff, local fire departments, and the Delaware Forest Service, to continue its prescribed burning program at the Bombay Hook and Prime Hook National refuges.
State officials will burn approximately "80 acres of invasive phragmites adjacent to Bear Swamp Pool and Prime Hook Road". The burns are scheduled to take place on one week day at each location between March 17th and April 20th. The burns are dependent on outside burn conditions.
The Coastal Delaware National Wildlife Refuge Complex says this year's burn will work to counteract unwanted non-native plant species, and will remove "accumulated wildland hazardous fuels."
During the prescribed burns, the Bear Swamp Loop at Bombay Hook will need to be closed to the public. The burn at Prime Hook road should not affect public access, according to wildlife officials.
Prescribed burning specialists will conduct the burns at Bombay Hook and Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuges.