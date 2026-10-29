DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to conduct prescribed burns at Blackwater national wildlife refuge from October 2026 through April 2027, weather and other conditions permitting.
The burns are intended to reduce wildfire risk by clearing hazardous fuel buildup in forests and marshlands while improving wildlife habitat.
The agency is working with the U.S. Wildland Fire Service, Maryland Forest Service and The Nature Conservancy to plan and carry out the burns.
Public areas may temporarily close during fire operations and will reopen when conditions are safe. Residents may see firefighters, equipment, airboats and unmanned aircraft used to ignite and monitor the fires.
Smoke may be visible during and after the burns and could affect visibility and air quality. Fire managers say they will monitor smoke and plan operations to limit impacts on nearby communities.
Updates will be posted on the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge Facebook page.