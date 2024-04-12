REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - President Joe Biden is set to pay his home state a visit and spend the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach house.
According to a White House press schedule, the President will arrive in Rehoboth Friday night, April 12th, and depart on Sunday, April 14th. Biden’s schedule has him departing the White House for Delaware at 5:15 p.m., with his arrival in Rehoboth scheduled for 6:10 p.m.
A temporary flight restriction for VIP movement is slated to take effect over the Rehoboth area beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening and last until 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening. No pilots will be permitted to operate aircraft in the area while the restrictions are in place.