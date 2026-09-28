CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Pride of Baltimore II is bound for Cambridge, with the arrival window on Wednesday morning at Long Wharf Park.
Officials say the boat will be docked at the foot of High Street from Wednesday, Sept. 30, through Oct. 5. They say they are offering free deck tours and two ticketed sales during their visit.
Organizers say they are excited to celebrate the region's "rich maritime heritage, from generations of shipbuilders & watermen to the nearby sites that tell the story of the Chesapeake during the War of 1812."
The ship is scheduled to dock between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Wednesday, with the free deck tours scheduled for 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The first day sail is being offered on Friday, Oct 2., from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $55, and child tickets are $25.
Then, they are offering more deck tour Oct 3. and 4., then another day sail the evening of Oct. 4, before the ship is set to sail away.