PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The civil rights case first filed by a Princess Anne resident in 2020, was dismissed with prejudice.
According to the Princess Anne Police Department, the case filed by resident Don Hanna against the Town of Princess Anne, et al., was dismissed with prejudice. Police say Hanna, the plaintiff, named the Town of Princess Anne, Princess Anne Police Department, Lt. Robert Smith, and Ofc. Chad Savage as defendants in a civil action case.
The dismissal with prejudice order means that Hanna's claims can never be brought before the court again, eliminating the possibility for any prospective cases.
Police say the motion to dismiss was initiated by Hanna’s counsel without explanation. The case reportedly closed with all parties in agreement and an acknowledgment that there was not sufficient merit to the case to proceed.
“The dismissal of the lawsuit, at the request of the plaintiff, shows that the efforts of the Princess Anne Police Department to maintain policies and procedures, hire and retain competent police officers, provide them with necessary equipment and training are necessary and working. They protect the town and the department from litigation by holding officers accountable and, in turn, protect the citizens from excessive or unnecessary enforcement. After diligently investigating the facts, the plaintiff’s attorney requested that the case be dismissed. The Princess Anne Police Department is proud to and will continue to provide protection and service to the residents of Princess Anne,” said Chief Robert Wink.
The initial incident cited in the case occurred on June 2, 2020. The lawsuit was filed September 8, 2022.