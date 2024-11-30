SOMERSET COUNTY, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating a house fire that occurred in Princess Anne on Friday.
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal say that the fire occurred on November 29th, at approximately 12:15pm, at a home located on Greenwood Road in Princess Anne.
The fire, discovered by a neighbor, took 45 minutes and 15 firefighters to control. The primary responding fire department for the incident was the Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department, according to state fire officials.
The office of the state fire marshal says that the estimated structure loss resulting from the fire is $15,000. The preliminary cause is still under investigation.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal's Lower Eastern Regional office at 410-713-3780.