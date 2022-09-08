PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - 63-year old Don Hanna has filed an over one million dollar lawsuit against the Town of Princess Anne and the Princess Anne Police Department alleging police brutality.
"This needs to be addressed, this needs to be fixed and that's why we are here today," said Hanna's attorney Malcolm Ruff.
Ruff says in June 2020, Police were called to Hanna's home for a domestic incident.
Hanna's attorney alleges a Princess Anne Police Officer smashed Hanna's head onto the ground outside of his home causing serious injury to his face.
Court records show Hanna was charged with second degree assault and resisting arrest in connection with that incident.
Hanna says he still deals with the physical and emotional impact of those injuries, which he says were so severe he had to be taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment.
"I'm not the same person that I used to be after this. I'm traumatized, I'm hurt. Mentally, physically hurt. Don't even hardly want to walk the streets at night," Hanna said.
Hanna's attorney says the fight will not stop until the town and Police Department pay.
"This is not something that we take lightly. We also let the town know weeks ahead of time that we were going to file this lawsuit if there was no response," Ruff said.
The suit claims Hanna's constitutional rights were violated alleging excessive force and false imprisonment.
The Town of Princess Anne and the Princess Anne Police Department declined our request for comment on this lawsuit.