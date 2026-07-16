Pro Footvolley Tour

A Pro Footvolley Tour match during the 2021 season in Florida.

 Pro Footvolley Tour

OCEAN CITY, Md.– Athletes from six countries will take to Ocean City's beaches for the Pro Footvolley Tour 2026 Nations Cup July 30 to Aug. 2.

Ocean City Tourism says the event is free for spectators, running 6-9 p.m. each day.

Women's matches and All-Star exhibitions are scheduled for July 30-31, followed by the 2026 Nations Cup competition in the men's bracket

Officials say a will be crowned if one men's team wins on both Aug. 1 and 2, or a Grand Final will follow Sunday's scheduled play.

Teams from the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Spain and England will compete for the title.

Free youth clinics at noon July 30 and 31 encourage the community to take part in the sport, a combination of soccer and beach volleyball.

"The Nations Cup is about bringing together elite international athletes while giving families an unforgettable beach sports experience," Pro Footvolley Tour founder Sergio Menezes says. "Ocean City provides the perfect backdrop to showcase one of the world's fastest-growing beach sports."

For more information, visit footvolley.net.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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