OCEAN CITY, Md.– Athletes from six countries will take to Ocean City's beaches for the Pro Footvolley Tour 2026 Nations Cup July 30 to Aug. 2.
Ocean City Tourism says the event is free for spectators, running 6-9 p.m. each day.
Women's matches and All-Star exhibitions are scheduled for July 30-31, followed by the 2026 Nations Cup competition in the men's bracket
Officials say a will be crowned if one men's team wins on both Aug. 1 and 2, or a Grand Final will follow Sunday's scheduled play.
Teams from the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Spain and England will compete for the title.
Free youth clinics at noon July 30 and 31 encourage the community to take part in the sport, a combination of soccer and beach volleyball.
"The Nations Cup is about bringing together elite international athletes while giving families an unforgettable beach sports experience," Pro Footvolley Tour founder Sergio Menezes says. "Ocean City provides the perfect backdrop to showcase one of the world's fastest-growing beach sports."
For more information, visit footvolley.net.