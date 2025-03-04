CHESAPEAKE BAY - A proposed 65% reduction in the Environmental Protection Agency’s federal budget is raising concerns among environmental organizations, particularly those focused on the Chesapeake Bay.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation fears the cuts could set back decades of restoration efforts. The EPA plays a crucial role in protecting air and water quality, and Chesapeake Bay Foundation President Hilary Falk worries reduced funding will impact scientific research, ultimately affecting smaller nonprofits.
“Chesapeake Bay restoration effort is implemented through grants to local nonprofits. And so they are doing everything from putting trees into the ground to putting oysters in the Chesapeake Bay. Those payments also go directly to farmers who are implementing conservation practices on the ground. And we're not sure if all of that would be impacted by these proposed cuts,” Falk said.
She also warned that the cuts could reverse longstanding clean water efforts.
“That could mean that we're not able to return clean water to local rivers and streams, that we're seeing pollution enter the bay that's not being accounted for. And that also could mean fisheries being impacted throughout the Chesapeake Bay,” she said.
Maryland Del. Chris Adams (R-District 37B) acknowledged the concerns but urged a broader perspective.
“Truth be told, we're in a $35 trillion debt. It doesn't surprise me one bit." He added, "In the long run, I think Chesapeake Bay Foundation can and should connect with legislators like me at a state level. If we are reevaluating how we spend money through the EPA, I don't think you can just automatically assume, because we are reevaluating it, that all of a sudden the EPA is not going to do what they're obligated and mandated to do,” Adams said.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is calling on the public to write to Congress, urging lawmakers to oppose the proposed cuts and protect environmental funding and staffing.