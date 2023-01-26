EASTON, Md. - A newly-proposed apartment complex is coming under fire in Talbot County.
The proposed project is a six-building 162-unit apartment complex at the south end of Camac St. in Easton. One of the biggest concerns that neighbors had was traffic.
People in the quiet Hunters Mill neighborhood use one entrance/ exit. They say they're concerned that the 162-unit apartment complex would increase busy traffic through the neighborhood, as everyone would use the one entrance/exit.
Neighbor John Englehart says, "This entrance was not built for that. By doing that they're going to increase traffic safety concerns. We have young children that play here. This was built for 40 single-family homes. Not an additional 160 apartments."
Englehart added that he would be fine with the growth in Easton as long as the complex had its own entrance/ exit. "Even if they did put it back there, ok sure, but at least do us the kindness of not having us endure the cost of using our only entrance here to a small neighborhood. They're going to make so much profit off of this. Build your own entrance."
Neighbors recently expressed their concerns to the Easton planning commission. The Town Planner Lynn Thomas says the commission is still weighing it's decision.
"The intended purpose of presenting their project, at least initially, and then forwarding people the opportunity to comment on what is actually being proposed as opposed to was rumored in the community. Hopefully it certified that objective," says Thomas.
Derick Daly is the developer of the project. He says neighbors of Hunters Mill do not need to worry about traffic because his plan calls for luxury apartments intended for medical or business professionals working long hours.
"I don't see our residents driving up and down the street creating multiple cars and having multiple cars going up and down this area creating a massive amount of traffic," says Daly. He added that the town is in need for housing and this apartment complex would house those that would work in the newly proposed UM Shore Regional Health Hospital.
The next Easton town planning commission is slated for March.