BERLIN, Md. - A proposed cable landing station near Ocean City Municipal Airport drew strong opposition during a packed public meeting at Stephen Decatur High School, where community members raised concerns about transparency, environmental impacts and a historic family cemetery on the site.
Globalinx has described the project as a 24,000-square-foot cable landing station that could support up to four subsea cable systems. The facility would connect undersea internet cables to internet lines on land.
County Commissioner Eric Fiori said the project has not received county approval. He said the proposal has gone through the Technical Review Committee, where comments have been exchanged between the company and the county.
“There are zero approvals from the county,” Fiori said.
Fiori said the meeting was held to give the public more information and allow county officials to hear concerns. Planning and zoning officials, environmental programs staff and the county administrator were among those sharing information.
Several people at the meeting said the project does not fit the area near homes, wetlands and the gateway to Assateague Island.
Wendie Green, who said she lives on the property line, said she is worried about noise, light pollution, possible air pollution and the impact on nearby natural areas.
“It does not belong in a residential neighborhood, especially not an environmentally protected one,” Green said.
The meeting also focused heavily on a cemetery tied to the Purnell family. Bobby Purnell told the crowd his family has ancestors buried on the property dating back to the 1800s, including relatives who were born enslaved.
Purnell said the cemetery has been damaged in the past and that his family has worked for years to identify and protect the graves. He said at least 31 graves have been identified, along with additional unknown graves.
“We need to go and protect the cemetery,” Purnell said.
Globalinx’s CEO told the crowd the company would make sure the cemetery is not touched, and promised to work with the Purnell family to ensure the graves are honored correctly.
Opponents also questioned whether the project could lead to larger development in the future. Gabby Ross, who researched the project and shared concerns online, said she is worried about the long-term implications.
“Once you open the doors, the floodgates kind of come open,” Ross said.
Fiori said the county will review information from the meeting and continue evaluating the project under county code. He said he personally opposes the proposal.
The project remains under county review, and county officials said no final approvals have been granted.