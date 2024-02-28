DENTON, MD - In Maryland, the familiar sight of a speeding ticket arriving in the mail could soon come with a significant change in who signs off on it. Currently, the task falls to police officers, who review and approve tickets captured by speed cameras stationed alongside roadways. However, a new bill under consideration aims to alter this process, potentially transferring this responsibility to certified technicians.
Chief George Bacorn of the Denton Police Department expressed support for the proposed shift, citing increased efficiency. "It frees up a lot of time for a law enforcement officer for maybe more pressing duties in law enforcement," he remarked.
Yet, not all residents share Bacorn's enthusiasm. David Wood, a Denton resident, argued, "If you're getting paid to look at the ticket box, you should be a law enforcement officer." Meanwhile, Julie Cusick, another resident, offered a differing perspective, stating, "I believe as long as they're trained properly, I don't think it really matters. With the way things are today, we need the police on the street."
Bacorn pointed out that certified technicians already handle the review and approval of red light camera tickets, suggesting that this proposed change would align automated citation programs more closely with one another.
However, local defense attorney Christopher Jennings raised concerns about the potential absence of police officers in the ticket issuance process, particularly regarding legal challenges. "I would ask them what their experience and qualifications are in dealing with this machinery," Jennings stated. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that individuals responsible for approving tickets can convincingly testify to the accuracy and reliability of the technology in court.
With various viewpoints and considerations at play, lawmakers in Annapolis have much to ponder as they deliberate the fate of this proposed change.
If the bill were to pass it would take effect Oct. 1
