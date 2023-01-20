MARYLAND -- A bill is making it's way through the Senate that would not allow people to bring a firearm within 100 feet of some public areas. Concealed carry permit holders would be included.
The bill mentioned "sensitive areas" where firearms would be prohibited. Those areas include public parks, libraries, places of worship, hospitals and schools.
There were differing opinions throughout Worcester County about whether or not this bill will improve safety. Some feel this legislation would do more harm than good and that it impeded on the second amendment. Others say, for public safety, there are areas where guns simply should not be allowed.
A common question asked by those against this legislation, in regards to having a concealed carry permit, is 'what's the point'?
"I think the proposed bill is silly, it doesn't make any sense," said Larry Friedman. "You give us a carry permit then you tell us we can't carry."
Friedman is the owner of Larry's Trading Post, a gun store in West Ocean City. He feels legally armed people out in public improve everybody's safety.
"Permit holders are, for the most part, pretty honest people," said Friedman. "They're well trained and I would rather have a bunch of armed citizens around me if I was out in public than not."
Jerry Rockelli of Worcester County said the current laws are good the way are.
"You already can't carry a gun on school property and there's state properties where you can't do it, and I think that's sufficient," said Rockelli.
Those on the other side of the aisle feel gun violence is a serious enough issue, it would be worth adding more restrictions in Maryland.
"Too many people, innocent people, are just hurt everyday, I'm sick of it, I'm really sick of it," said Wanda Butler.
Sensing some worry surrounding this matter, Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin has already taken matters into their own hands.
"The hospital here made a policy change that no weapons would be allowed in the hospital or on the grounds at any time," said John Massey.
Massey, the Public Safety Director at AGH, said if somebody does accidentally bring a firearm onto the hospitals campus, they have a few safety measures in place.
"We offer them two options, one, to remove their weapon and put it in their vehicle, or they can secure it in one of our public safety office safes," said Massey.
The one stipulation to the hospitals rule is an on duty officer is allowed to carry a gun.
Right now the measure is working it's way through the Senate, but there has been no final vote yet. If passed, it will go into affect on October 1st, 2023.