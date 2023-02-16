Proposed Senate Bill Would Allow Minors To Be Vaccinated Without Parental Consent

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon EST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&