Proposed Senate Bill Would Allow Minors To Be Vaccinated Without Parental Consent

MARYLAND - Consent rules for vaccinating teens in Maryland may be changing.
The bill was introduced by Democratic State Senator Cheryl Kagan of Montgomery County.
State senators are considering a proposal allowing minors to make their own vaccination decisions.
Senate Bill 378 would give those who are at least 14-years-old the same ability to consent to a vaccine as an adult. Those under 14 may be able to consent, if their doctor feels they have the capacity to do so. However, teens couldn't refuse a shot if the parent or guardian has already given consent.
Many parents today are taking jabs at the proposed bill. They say parents should be the ones making the calls on whether their children should get vaccinated.
"The parent is raising the child and they're the ones who are the center for all the medical planning. They're the ones that have their finger on the pulse of that child's intellectual development and that's not there at 14," says Jenny O'Neill.
Lonnie Green is the parent of two teenaged girls. He says it's his decision if his daughters will be vaccinated.
"I do have two teenage daughters and the vaccination was definitely a major concern. I am vaccinated but it's something that I need to do for business and obviously safety. But, I would be concerned if my daughter is having the option to become vaccinated without my consent as a parent," says Green.
The bill is scheduled for a committee hearing next Wednesday Feb. 22.