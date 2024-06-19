EASTON, MD - There is a proposal to demolish Washington Street's long-vacant building, which used to be the Safeway, and replace it with 33-unit townhomes. It has sparked a variety of opinions in the community. The building, which has stood empty for about seven years, is the focus of plans recently approved by Easton's Planning Commission and Historic District Commission. However, more discussion rests with the Town Council, which will address the proposal at their next meeting on July 1.
Renderings of the proposed development (pictured above) have been released, showcasing the envisioned transformation of the area. Community reactions to the plan are mixed.
Some residents support the idea of additional housing, citing a need for more affordable rental options. Talbot County resident Beth Carter shared her experience, saying, "When I started here I had a very hard time finding a rental. I think that having housing that is more affordable or for people who might not be low income but can't afford to buy their own house would be nice."
Craig Fuller, another Talbot County resident, expressed his support for the development. "I think it's unfortunate that the property is not being utilized. And so if someone has come along with a creative idea, I'd be supportive of that," he said.
However, not everyone is in favor of the proposed townhomes. Some residents have different visions for the space. Easton resident Armando Ortiz believes the area needs a grocery store to accommodate the town's growth. "Easton is growing very fast. A lot more cars and a lot more people. And we need a grocery store here," he stated. His wife, Dorothy Ortiz, suggested a different use for the space, "I would suggest we need a greenery. We need a park-like setting somewhere for the children to visit."
Others are concerned about losing valuable parking space. Maddy Nutter highlighted the importance of the existing free lot. "It would really be a shame to lose the only free lot that's down here," she said. Her friend Claire Spears added, "There's not a lot of parking available in downtown Easton and there's a lot of paid parking whereas this lot is kind of far away from everything and doesn't require us to pay."
The Easton Town Council is still accepting comments on the proposed project and will discuss it further at their meeting on July 1. Community members are encouraged to share their views as the council considers the future of this significant site.