KENT COUNTY, Del.- Calls to quiet excessive noise are growing louder, and some neighbors expressed their grievances to county commissioners this week.
The Field of Dreams, also known as Lewis Fields, has been a venue for sporting events for many years. However, according to Levy Court Commissioner Jody Sweeney, the current zoning does not align with recreational activities and necessitates a change.
"The field is zoned agriculture-residential, and the zoning change to transform it into a recreation park has to be commercial-residential," explained Sweeney.
During a county meeting this week, efforts were made to address this issue. However, a public hearing revealed strong opposition from the neighboring Verona Woods community.
Residents, such as John Gallagher from the 55+ neighborhood, expressed their frustrations with excessive noise and fireworks. "It would be nice in retirement to be able to sit in your backyard and not have to get a headache," he commented.
Gallagher further highlighted, "They have a DJ that plays all day Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and it is so loud that you can hear it throughout the entire neighborhood."
Anthony Rodriguez added, "It echoes through here." Concerns extended beyond noise, with residents pointing out common litter in the area. They emphasized the need for improved maintenance and security on the property.
"It is a mess when you drive out of here; it looks like a dump yard," Rodriguez remarked.
In response to the numerous complaints, the zoning vote was tabled. Sweeney stated that the Levy Court aims to find a middle ground between the community and the owners of the Field of Dreams.
"We have to balance the re-zoning, which is going to happen, and how we can minimize the impact of the sports on the Verona Woods residents," said Sweeney.
He suggested that a more stringent noise ordinance could be a viable solution. The Kent Levy Court plans to revisit the zoning change in the future, although no specific date has been set.