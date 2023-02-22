In this undated photo provided by her family and lawyers, Abigail Zwerner, a first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, is shown inside her classroom. An attorney says Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class plans to sue the school district. Diane Toscano, a lawyer for Zwerner, said Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, that on the day of the shooting, concerned teachers and employees warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, “but the administration could not be bothered.”