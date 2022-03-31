Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Windy with showers and a few thundershowers likely this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and a few thundershowers likely this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.