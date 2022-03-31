ELLENDALE, Del.- The Delaware Department of Justice is asking the public's help in the prosecution of a Sussex County pastor indicted for unlawful sexual contact, and is requesting that any additional victims contact law enforcement.
Major Foster, a Lincoln man who at the time was employed as pastor of Ellendale’s Philadelphia Pentecostal Holiness Church, faces pending charges following accusations that he inappropriately touched multiple women.
"I am grateful to the women who have come forward to the Delaware State Police and our prosecutors,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “We have reason to believe that Foster's alleged years long pattern of abuse includes as yet unreported, additional instances. We ask that any additional victims or witnesses with information come forward. We will be there to support you."
Foster was indicted in November by a Sussex County grand jury on three counts of third-degree unlawful sexual contact following an investigation into multiple reports that, from 2013 to 2020, he attempted to use scripture to coerce female parishioners into sexual relationships, made inappropriate comments, and instigated prolonged hugs during which he made inappropriate sexual contact with his victims.
Foster was also charged with offensive touching for pushing a victim’s husband when confronted, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said that they were aware of three victims at the time of Foster’s original indictment. However, they said they now have reason to believe that additional victims may be unidentified. Prosecutors said that anyone whom Foster has harmed or who has additional information about the case to contact Delaware State Police. Anyone with additional information should contact Det. L. Coleman, Delaware State Police - Troop 4, at 302-752-3813.