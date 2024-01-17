GEORGETOWN, DE -- Though it recently received recognition for its historic significance, Prospect AME Church is in desperate need of restoration.
The church's sanctuary, first built in 1866, has served as a place of worship for the African-American community for more than 150 years.
Last year, the Prospect AME Church was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Reverend Janet Maull-Martin describes it as not just a local gem, but an integral part of the First State's history.
"It's a history not only for the town of Georgetown, but it's Delaware history also," says Maull. "We want to able to preserve that, and acknowledge that, and let everyone know that we are still here."
According to Maull-Martin, the church was once a school for African-American children to attend in Sussex County. Today, the establishment continues to serve the Georgetown community religiously and socially.
Despite its rich background, Prospect AME Church has faced a significant challenge. Since 2019, worshippers have been unable to gather inside the sanctuary due to serious structural damage.
"The walls were cracking, the windows, everything, the whole foundation, the church is tilted right now," shares Reverend Maull-Martin, highlighting the extent of the damage. "It's sunken down. The handicap ramp is just not good at all. It's concrete and has some holes in it."
In the absence of the sanctuary, the Fellowship Hall next door has played a crucial role in maintaining the church's community services.
Percell Parker, a longtime member, expressed gratitude, stating, "It's something that had to be done. Thank God we had this building. We'd be somewhere else or disbanded."
Hope arrived in the form of a generous donation in 2021 from lawyer and social activist Bryan Stevenson. The funds kickstarted the refurbishment process, and additional support from the Town of Georgetown in 2023 contributed to the cause. However, despite these efforts, the church still seeks further assistance from the community to reach its $150,000 goal.
"We are walking by faith and not by sight that that project will be completed, and we will once again be back into our church. We're excited about being able to reoccupy the sanctuary," Reverend Maull-Martin says, expressing optimism about the future.
A link to make a donation toward the restoration projection can be found here.