SNOW HILL, MD - The Maryland Public Service Commission has announced a virtual public hearing to discuss a proposed solar facility in Snow Hill.
According to the Commission, a plan for a 4.0 MW community solar generating facility on Timmons Road in Snow Hill has been submitted by Chaberton Solar Snow, LLC. The Commission plans to present these plans at their virtual hearing on Tuesday, April 30th at 7 p.m.
The Public Service Commission says the solar project is part of Maryland’s Community Solar Program which aims to provide renewable energy to underserved communities, and would be installed on about 29 acres of a Worcester County site.
Chaberton Solar Snow is slated to present their plans at the hearing on April 30th, with an opportunity for the public to comment on the proposed project.
Those interested in commenting can sign up to speak by emailing psc.pulj@gmail.com by 12 p.m. on April 29th. For those who want to watch the hearing, the event will be livestreamed here according to the Public Service Commission.
Written comments on the proposed project can also be sent through the Commission’s online portal. The Commission says the application is also available for review at the Worcester County Department of Development Review & Permitting on Market Street in Snow Hill.