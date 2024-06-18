NEWARK, MD - A proposed slaughterhouse, in Worcester County, is one step closer to becoming a reality following a public hearing this morning that attracted several opponents to the project.
County leaders approved the amended text to add slaughterhouses in the A-1 zoned areas. Several attendees voiced their concerns about the proposed slaughterhouse facility. The farm on Cropper Island Road aims to process and sell livestock directly on-site, according to the farm’s owners.
Some neighbors expressed worries about potential pollution and increased traffic.
On one end of Cropper Island Road, is Bob Ewell's farm. Andon the other end is his butcher shop. Ewell currently raises cattle, transports them to the western shore or out of state for slaughter, and sells the meat at the butcher shop. According to Ewell's attorney that adds up to an annual cost of approximately $34,000.
“He’s trying to eliminate that burden. It’s very expensive annually, and when he has the ability to perform all those functions on-site himself, there’s no reason not to,” said Mark Cropper, Ewell’s attorney.
The recent approval would permit slaughterhouses in any Agriculture A-1 zoned area, which includes Cropper Island Road. The area consists of not only Bob Ewell's farm and butcher shop but around 60 single-family homes. Neighbors have voiced concerns about pollution, increased industrial traffic, and the potential for more slaughterhouses to emerge county-wide.
“This isn’t just about one man wanting to open a slaughterhouse; this is county-wide. This could impact almost 300 farms that could open slaughterhouses within Worcester County,” said neighbor Michelle Sardelis.
Taylor Swanson, the Assateague Riverkeeper, shared his concerns about nutrient pollution from the facility. “The bigger issue is the nutrient pollution that could come from these facilities. It’s being advertised as a contained facility, but there are unanswered questions about the holding tank’s size, the risk of overflow, and the risks associated with waste transport,” Swanson explained.
Ewell’s attorney assured the public and county officials that the proposed slaughterhouse would meet all USDA certification and inspection requirements. “All activities within that building will be USDA certified and inspected. All remnants of the activity will be removed from the site and held in a tank until removed, ensuring no environmental concerns whatsoever,” Cropper stated. He added, "One house, one family will have more traffic in one day than this facility will create probably in a month."
Today’s hearing marks the beginning of the process for the Ewell family. They can now formally apply to the county’s Board of Zoning Appeals for a project review and code change before the county commissioners have the final say.