OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Department of Emergency Services will be conducting the annual town hall meeting for preparedness on Monday, Aug. 22.
This event is designed to educate the public to be ready with an “All Hazards Approach” to all emergencies in their home with families, the community, and in business before the onset of hurricane season. The key component of the town Hall preparedness meeting is to make sure everyone is prepared for any emergency and especially moving into hurricane season. This involves preparing your family, property, business to be self-sufficient for a minimum of 72 hours but realistically 96 hours or greater to be without power, utilities, water service, supermarkets, gas stations and possibly no police, fire or EMS response.
Being prepared requires several steps:
- Become knowledgeable about emergency preparedness in your community, town, county and state, identifying sources of information that will be beneficial before, during and after an emergency.
- Create a family plan for emergencies that includes an emergency supply kit customized to meet the needs of your family and pets.
- Understand that preparedness requires involvement from the public with government to create a whole community approach to disaster preparedness.
- Get involved with volunteer organizations that help citizens and the community before, during and after an emergency.
- Understanding the impacts and dangers from hurricanes.
The Maryland Department of Emergency Management will also be present with information for the public and “Know Your Zone” information for evacuations if needed due to storms. For additional information, please contact Ocean City Emergency Services at 410-723-6616 or visit https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/emergency-services/.