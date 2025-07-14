SUSSEX COUNTY, DE– Delaware's Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced an upcoming public workshop to seek community input on a proposed roundabout at Zoar Road and Peterkins Road.
Officials say traffic studies conducted at the intersection since 2004 demonstrating a need for roadway improvements.
The workshop will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 15 at DelDOT's Georgetown Office (23696 Dupont Blvd.).
Public comment is welcome in-person, by email to dotpublic@delaware.gov or by mail to DelDOT Community Relations (P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903).