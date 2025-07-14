Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, including the following counties, Dorchester and Wicomico and eastern Virginia, including the following counties, Lancaster and Northumberland. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - 2 to 4 inches of rain has fallen across portions of the watch area over the past 48 hours, with the ground already very saturated from rainfall over the past week. Additional slow- moving showers and storms will be possible this evening into tonight, which could produce an additional 2-3" of rain and could result in further instances of flash-flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&