QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, MD– The Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff issued a response to social media posts threatening potential gun violence in schools.
Several posts suggesting threats to student safety circulated among the Queen Anne’s County School District, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Gary Hoffman assures the community the threats are unsubstantiated – sharing similarities with false threats currently being shared throughout the nation.
Hoffman says Queen Anne’s County schools are not named in the threats – which instead target schools in Marshall County, West Virginia.
“The spread of false information can create chaos and a sense of insecurity for our students, families, and school staff,” Hoffman said.
The Safe Schools Maryland Tip Line is available 24/7 for reporting school safety concerns at 1-833-MD-B-SAFE (1-833-632-7233). Officials emphasize this is not an alternative to calling 911 in an emergency.
Any threats should be immediately reported to local law enforcement.