Queen Anne's County Sheriff Looks to Identify Shoplifting Suspect

QUEENSTOWN, MD– The Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff is requesting the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect caught on surveilance at the Queenstown Premium Outlets.
Deputies accuse the suspect of stealing a handbag and keychain worth $558 after entering the Kate Spade outlet around 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 6.
The Sheriff's Office alleges the suspect placed the stolen merchandise into a larger bag and exited the store without paying.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Iman at 410-758-0770 or miman@qac.org.