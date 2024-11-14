Chesapeake Bay

CHESAPEAKE BAY - Local environmentalists are expressing concern about the future of the Chesapeake Bay Program under the incoming Trump administration. In the past, President-elect Donald Trump has proposed ending funding for the program, sparking worry among advocates dedicated to restoring and protecting the Bay.

During his first term, Trump suggested cutting funds to the Chesapeake Bay Program, along with other 'geographic' environmental initiatives, arguing that redirecting these resources would allow the Environmental Protection Agency to focus on national efforts. Congress blocked these cuts in 2017, ensuring the program’s continued operation. Despite congressional resistance, Trump repeatedly proposed major reductions to the Bay program’s budget during his first administration.

The Chesapeake Bay Program is a regional partnership among several states, all working together to improve the Bay’s health and reduce pollution. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) warns that current efforts may not be enough to meet a 2025 deadline set for substantial pollution reductions. The foundation says that without strong, ongoing support, the Bay may not meet that target.

In a recent statement, the Maryland Department of the Environment emphasized its commitment to working alongside the EPA and other partners to restore the Bay, noting the critical role this body of water plays in supporting local communities, the economy, and food supply across the region.

This week, President-elect Trump announced that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would lead a newly formed "Department of Government Efficiency," intended to eliminate what he described as “wasteful expenditures.” Trump reaffirmed his goal to eliminate inefficiencies across federal programs, saying, “We will drive out the massive waste and fraud which exists throughout our annual 6.5 trillion dollars of government spending.”

Additionally, Trump has proposed using presidential "Impoundment Power," a rarely-used authority that would allow him to withhold funds allocated by Congress, as part of his broader plan to curb federal spending.

As these developments unfold, environmental advocates are bracing for possible impacts on the Chesapeake Bay Program, worrying that proposed funding cuts may ultimately go into effect. A spokesperson for Trump ally Congressman Andy Harris commented on the matter, stating that it remains to be seen what specific actions the president-elect will take once in office.

 

