CHESAPEAKE BAY - Local environmentalists are expressing concern about the future of the Chesapeake Bay Program under the incoming Trump administration. In the past, President-elect Donald Trump has proposed ending funding for the program, sparking worry among advocates dedicated to restoring and protecting the Bay.
Questions Loom About Possible Trump Administration Cuts to Chesapeake Bay Funding
- Hunter Landon
Hunter Landon
Broadcast/Video Journalist
Hunter is the Anchor of WBOC News at 7, and a Reporter. He joined Delmarva’s News Leader in June 2021, fulfilling a lifelong passion for working in TV news. He’s a Dorchester County native and attended Chesapeake College and Salisbury University.
