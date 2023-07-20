SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Health Department says a bat has tested positive for rabies in Salisbury today, July 20th.
The Department says the bat was found near West Isabella Street. It is the second confirmed case of rabies in Wicomico County following the discovery of a rabid raccoon earlier this month.
County residents are advised to be aware of their surroundings and avoid wild and stray animals. The Health Department also suggests the following to protect yourself from rabies:
• Keep pets confined
• Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals
• Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone
• Vaccinate pets-Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets, 4 months of age and older have a current rabies vaccination.
• Avoid feeding or watering pets outside
• Secure outside garbage lids
Human or animal contact such as scratches or bites can be reported to the Health Department at (410) 546-4446. More information on rabies and vaccination clinics can be found at www.wicomichealth.org.