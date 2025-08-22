POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department has announced the detection of rabies in a fox found in the Pocomoke area.
According to the department, the fox was recently found near Colona Road. Officials urge anyone who had contact with the fox, or knows of any person or pet that did, to immediately contact the Office of Environmental Health at 410-352-3234.
Officials say there may be additional rabid animals in the area and ask neighbors to quickly report any animal that appears to be sick or acting strange.
The Health Department urges pet owners to avoid handling any pet that has had contact with a wild animal, and ensure that they have current rabies vaccinations.
For more information on rabies and prevention, you can visit the Worcester County Health Department's website here.