GREENWOOD, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health is alerting neighbors in Greenwood to an incident involving a rabid groundhog.
Officials said on Monday the rabid groundhog bit a family dog in the area of Tull Road and Amalfi Lane in Greenwood. DPH said notification letters were being sent to residents in the area, but no known human exposure had been confirmed.
Anyone in the area who thinks they or their pets may have had contact with the groundhog between March 17 and March 31 is urged to contact the DPH Rabies Program at 302-744-4990.
According to DPH’s website, only two cases of rabies in groundhogs have been confirmed between 2013 and 2023.
DPH reminds the public to avoid contact with wild or feral animals including feral cats, foxes, skunks, and raccoons. For more information on DPH’s Rabies Program, click here.