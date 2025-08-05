BERLIN, MD - Officials are warning locals about a rabid raccoon found in the area.
The Worcester County Health Department says a confirmed rabid raccoon was found near Williams Street.
Officials say if you, your family, or your pets have had contact with the rabid raccoon, contact Worcester County Health Department’s Office of Environmental Health immediately at 410-352-3234. Contact includes bites, scratches or other direct contact to persons or pets.
Health officials say to immediately report sick animals and those acting in an unusual manner, as there may or will be additional rabid animals in this area.
Pet owners are also urged to make sure their pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations and to keep pets indoors when possible.