SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Health Department has announced a raccoon tested positive for rabies today.
According to the Department, the raccoon was found in the area of Parker Road and Sherwood Circle.
The report follows on the heels of a cat testing positive in Eden in late May. The Health Department advises people to be aware of their surroundings and avoid contact with all wild or stray animals and offers the following tips:
-Keep pets confined.
-Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals
-Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone
-Vaccinate pets-Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets, 4 months of age and older have a current rabies vaccination.
-Avoid feeding or watering pets outside
-Secure outside garbage lids
Bites and scratches resulting from animal or human contact can be reported to the Wicomico County Health Department at (410) 546-4446. More information on rabies and vaccination clinics can be found at https://www.wicomicohealth.org/.