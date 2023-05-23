EDEN, Md. - The Wicomico County Health Department has announced a cat has tested positive for rabies in Eden today. The cat was found on Cooper Road, according to the department.
The Health Department is advising residents to remain aware of their surroundings and avoid contact with both wild and stray animals.
Just yesterday, the Delaware Division of Public Health warned of increased risk of rabies due to increased animal activity in the spring and summer.
The Wicomico County Health Department offered the following tips to protect both people and pets:
-Keep pets confined
-Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals
-Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone
-Vaccinate pets-Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets, 4 months of age and older have a current rabies vaccination.
-Avoid feeding or watering pets outside
-Secure outside garbage lids
To report human or animal contact, such as bites or scratches, call the Wicomico County Health Department at (410) 546-4446. For more information on rabies or rabies vaccination clinics, visit our website at www.wicomichealth.org