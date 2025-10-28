VIRGINIA - One week from Tuesday, voters in Virginia will head to the polls to elect their next Governor. It has become one of the most hotly contested races in in the country in this off-year election.
Virginia is seen as a purple state, as the party that wins the Governor's race is often the party that lost the last presidential election. If the polling turns out right, that would mean a Democratic win. But with one week to go, anything can happen.
Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears is a Marine Corps veteran, and a former state delegate and member of the Virginia Board of Education.
Democrat Abigail Spanberger is a retired CIA officer and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Both would make history as Virginia's first female Governor. This battle has largely been fought on the TV airwaves.
One Spanberger ad characterizes Earle-Sears as a "MAGA Republican." Another says Earle-Sears is "so far right she's wrong for Virginia."
While an Earle-Sears ad asks the question "How radical is Abigail Spanberger?" Another says "it was Spanberger who voted to let children change genders without telling their parents."
However, it is another race that has taken center stage in this election. Leaked text messages from Jay Jones, the Democratic nominee for Virginia Attorney General show he advocated for the murder of the former Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, and his family.
"The comments that Jay Jones made are absolutely abhorrent. I denounced them and I will denounce them every opportunity I get," Spanberger said in the only debate between the two nominees for Governor.
Spanberger however, has not withdrawn her endorsement of Jones. A fact that Earle-Sears has capitalized on.
"Would it take him pulling the trigger? Is that what would do it? And then you would say he needs to get out of the race? Abigail? You have nothing to say? Abigail?" Earle-Sears asked on the debate stage, as Spanberger looked onward.
Another hot button issue in this race is the Commonwealth's unpopular car tax, which applies personal property taxes to vehicles. Both candidates have expressed support for its repeal.
"I look forward to working with anyone who wants to take a clear-eyed view of how we can ultimately repeal the car tax," Spanberger said.
While Earle-Sears said "We the Republicans put it in the budget, and guess who voted against it? Her side of the aisle."
Spanberger has painted this race as a referendum on President Trump, and has highlighted federal worker layoffs, both from Department of Government Efficiency efforts to downsize government, and in the midst of the ongoing federal government shutdown.
Earle-Sears points to economic prosperity under Governor Glenn Youngkin's leadership, saying she wants to continue building on the progress of the last four years.
Early voting continues in Virginia through Saturday, November 1. Polls are open on Election Day, Tuesday, November 4 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.