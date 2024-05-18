OCEAN CITY, MD - There’s likely no place in America right now with as many classic cars as Ocean City. Whether you’re a fan of American muscle, trucks, or something more vintage, Cruisin' Ocean City has brought them out to the inlet and convention center in Ocean City. An expected 3,000 cars are expected this weekend for the 33rd annual event.
Arie Klapholz, from Ocean View, brought his Plymouth Satellite convertible, one of the many rare cars lined up along the inlet,
“There’s not that many of these left. They only made 2,758 of these. It’s a great ride, and we love it,” he said said.
While the rain kept the cars looking glossy, it wasn’t the best weather for a day by the beach in a convertible.
“We had the top down Thursday - but not so much today,” he added.
The wet conditions didn’t deter motorheads from showcasing their rides. Eric Lawson drove his '72 Chevy Nova from Annapolis, finding the wet drive worth it.
“We’re still out here, we’re still enjoying it. I’m not crazy about driving my car in the rain,” Lawson laughed. “But it’s not too bad right now - a little bit of drizzle won’t keep us down.”
Lawson noted that sharing a love of cars, and meeting new people, always makes the trip worthwhile.
“I like the people. I like going around and talking to people, seeing all the different cars and the way people do things on their vehicles, all the different ways they design and build them,” he said.
The event continues through Sunday Ocean City. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for those under 14 years old.