DOVER, DE- Frustrations over delays and uncertainties in Delaware’s recreational marijuana industry spilled into the streets today as marijuana industry leaders rallied outside Legislative Hall, demanding action from lawmakers.
The rally, organized by the Delaware Cannabis Industry Association, comes as the April 1 launch date for marijuana sales approaches—yet no official start date has been set.
While marijuana was legalized in Delaware two years ago, many in the cannabis industry are frustrated by ongoing restrictions and delays.
Tracee Southerland, a license winner in the recent lottery and member of the Delaware Cannabis Industry Association, expected to be preparing to open her business by April 1.
However, with that date quickly approaching and no set date to open, Southerland finds herself stuck in limbo.
"I paid over $10,000 for my licenses because it was in the lottery, and I thought by April 1st I would be on my way to having a business. So I invested that money, and I’m just out of it."
In addition to the lack of a start date, officials say local zoning restrictions—especially in Sussex County—are making it nearly impossible to secure locations for new businesses.
James Brobyn, CEO of the Delaware Cannabis Industry Association, says these restrictions are hindering the growth of the legalized industry in Delaware.
“They put a three-mile buffer around everything, and they basically ruled out every retail spot in the entire county—the county effectively banned it after the state issued these licenses. People invested money, time, energy. That’s not fair.”
Another setback for the industry came with the recent resignation of the state’s marijuana commissioner, leaving no one in place to oversee the rollout of the industry.
Mark Lally, CEO of First State Compassion Center, expressed concern over the lack of leadership.
"We got everybody excited and got everybody to do everything they were supposed to do, to put ourselves in a position to be awarded and start this business—now they don’t have anybody in place to make this all happen."
Without a clear timeline for when state-licensed recreational marijuana businesses can open, Lally says investors are pulling out, further complicating the situation.
“You can’t attract an investor when you tell them, ‘Oh, I can’t open the place because of zoning. The law hasn’t actually passed on when it’s going to open, and there’s no indication of when it is."
As of now, Delaware has yet to appoint a new marijuana commissioner, leaving the future of the recreational marijuana industry uncertain.
Rally organizers say they will continue to push for answers until they see progress.